Got $1,000? CrowdStrike Stock Looks Like a Bargain Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cybersecurity industry sits in a unique place. When a recession strikes or a company isn't doing as well, cybersecurity solutions are far from the top of the list of items that get cut. As a result, the industry ends up being fairly recession-proof. Additionally, cyberattacks are expected to ramp up over the coming years, positioning a security product at a unique crossroads.While there are several cybersecurity stocks you can invest in, one rises above them all: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). So if you've got $1,000 burning a hole in your wallet, CrowdStrike makes it onto my shortlist for the best companies to invest in right now .What made CrowdStrike special and allowed it to rise rapidly is its protection solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI). By analyzing trillions of signals weekly, CrowdStrike's model is constantly fed information on the latest threats to determine when an attack occurs and shut it down within minutes. CrowdStrike's primary product is endpoint security, which protects devices like laptops or phones from attacks.Continue reading