16.03.2022 03:12:11
Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy
People looking to grow their money often turn to the stock market, as it allows for the investment of relatively small sums that can turn into big sums given enough time and the right choices. "Small sums" is the operative phrase here and it's clearly important for a certain group of investors as even large companies such as Alphabet and Amazon will initiate stock splits to ensure their stocks' prices are within reach of small-scale investors.Investors with just $1,000 available to put toward a stock purchase have options (including buying fractional shares). Alternatively, they might want to consider younger, smaller companies with attractive growth levels and solid business plans. Companies such as GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are two stocks offering such potential.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
