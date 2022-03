Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's virtually impossible to perfectly time the purchase of a stock for maximum return, but you can enhance your odds of long-term success if you buy when a company looks historically cheap. That's the case today for both Clorox (NYSE: CLX) and Kellogg (NYSE: K), two iconic consumer-goods companies that have incredible histories and reputations for regularly increasing their dividends.If you have $1,000 available that you'd like to put to work today, you'll want to dig into these two names.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading