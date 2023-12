Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

The new year is right around the corner, with now an excellent time to consider investing in stocks likely to flourish in 2024 and beyond.As two companies that have won over consumers worldwide, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are two attractive options. One dominates consumer tech, with leading market shares in smartphones, tablets, headphones, and wearables. Meanwhile, the other is killing it in e-commerce alongside a leading position in cloud computing that could see it profit significantly from artificial intelligence (AI).Over the last five years, shares in Apple and Amazon have risen around 365% and 79%, respectively. While past growth isn't always an indicator of what's to come, these companies have the financial resources and brand recognition to continue expanding well into the future.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel