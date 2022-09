Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market sell-off in 2022 has been brutal, but the longer you invest, the more you recognize that market corrections are opportunities. If you have more than 10 years until retirement, buying shares of strong companies while their stock prices are down has historically been a smart way to build wealth.Investing $1,000 might not sound like a lot, but with compounding interest, it can snowball quickly by holding shares of a growing business. If you invest just $500 a month at the historical average annual return of the stock market of 10%, you would have $1.1 million after 30 years.What follows are two companies that have bright futures. While they may not immediately go up in value, adding $500 to each this month could be a stepping stone toward great returns down the road.Continue reading