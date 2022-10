Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation is hard on everyone as costs increase. That includes consumer-staples makers that face rising input costs. But Wall Street often takes too short a view of this sector, and that can open up opportunities for long-term investors. Two names worth looking at today if you have $1,000 to play with are Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) and Unilever (NYSE: UL).Obviously, investors should only put money to work that they don't expect to need in the short term. That way, it can grow over the long term. Which is exactly what food maker Hormel has done for investors over time -- and with a specific focus on growing its dividend.To put some numbers on that, Hormel has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years, making it a highly elite Dividend King. That's pretty impressive, and what's even more incredible is the rate of dividend growth. Over the past decade, the dividend has been increased at an annualized rate of 13%. Put another way, the dividend has gone from $0.30 per share per year in 2012 to an expected $1.04 in 2022. That's huge.Continue reading