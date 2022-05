Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

No one likes to see the stock market decline. But when it happens, there are two silver linings in the dark cloud. One is the fact that we can pick up some great stocks for bargain prices. And the second is market downturns don't last forever. So, we can expect many of the fallen stars to shine again once the general market situation improves.Concerns about high inflation and rising interest rates have hit retail stocks particularly hard in recent weeks. Higher prices eat into retailers' margins. And a higher-interest rate environment may leave consumers with less money to spend.This economic situation could last for a while -- but it still is temporary. And the following three companies have what it takes to weather the storm. So if you've got $1,000 to invest, consider these players.Continue reading