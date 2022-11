Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Soar

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market doesn't look so exciting for investors these days. The S&P 500 remains 17% lower than when the year started although that's up from its lows of the year.Investing today requires some confidence and a long-term outlook. One strategy for investing in the down market is to find stocks at dirt cheap prices backed by companies that have loads of potential. If you have $1,000 available to invest after paying off debts and establishing an emergency fund, you can find some great deals today.Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), and Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND) look like solid contenders for stocks that could strongly grow your money.Continue reading