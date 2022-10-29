|
Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Ways to Turn That Into a Lucrative Passive Income Stream
With interest rates rising, there are many more ways to turn idle cash into a passive income investment. Yields on government bonds and bank CDs are higher. Meanwhile, this-year's bear market has lowered stock prices, pushing up dividend yields.Because of that, there are many options to turn cash you don't need over the next few years into a lucrative income stream. Three great ways are to invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs), or high-yield dividend stocks. REITs are specialized vehicles that Congress created in 1960 to allow anyone to invest in income-producing real estate. To comply with IRS regulations, these entities must distribute 90% of their taxable income to shareholders.Continue reading
