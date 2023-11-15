|
Got $1,000? Here Are 4 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, to Help You Retire a Millionaire.
As earnings season draws to a close, you might be wondering which stocks are worth doubling down on, or where you can find the most enticing growth prospects. Many on Wall Street have been sounding an alert for a new tech bull market thanks in large part to artificial intelligence (AI).The biggest technology companies in the world by market capitalization are collectively referred to as the "Magnificent Seven": Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon, (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). After digesting the most recent earnings reports for each, I believe that four of them look too good to pass up.Let's see why Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta not only look like great buys at the moment, but also are laying the groundwork for durable success. For long-term investors, these four AI leaders might just help someone reach millionaire status.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
