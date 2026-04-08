The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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08.04.2026 19:46:00
Got $1,000? Here Are the Smartest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy While the Market Is in Correction Mode.
A stock market correction is defined as a major index declining by 10% or more. A bear market starts when an index falls by 20% or more. However, once a market sinks below those levels, even if it bounces back above those lines, technically it isn't out of a correction or bear until it reaches a new all-time high.While the broad market S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) came close to correction territory in recent days, only the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), the Nasdaq-100, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually entered it, although all three are back above the 10% down level now. However, the market is notoriously volatile, and those indexes could easily drop below that once again if bad news arrives or investors become pessimistic.I think there are several compelling stocks to buy right now while the market is still in correction mode, and each of them is down by considerably more than the average stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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