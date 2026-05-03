Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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03.05.2026 19:30:00
Got $1,000? Here Are Three Incredible AI Stocks to Get Started
Getting started with artificial intelligence (AI) investing may be intimidating, but it isn't hard. There are plenty of solid AI investing options out there, but if I had to restart, there are three I'd buy first. They range in size, but all of them have one thing in common: impressive growth.AI is delivering massive revenue growth for many companies now, and it's key to identify the ones that are benefiting from the trend. The first three AI stocks I'd buy now are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), and all three of them are booming.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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