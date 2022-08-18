Got $1,000? Here Is 1 Stock to Buy for the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Choosing to invest in the stock market is one of the best financial decisions people can make. While it may seem like an intimidating endeavor at first, it is actually not that complicated. The goal to building lasting wealth is to concentrate exclusively on great businesses and to plan on holding them for at least the next five years -- and ideally much longer. This course of action increases the chances of producing outstanding returns. With that said, if you've got $1,000 to invest, then you'll want to take a serious look at Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST). For a company to make a good investment, it must first focus on its customers. And Costco excels in this regard. The warehouse chain is known for having the lowest prices around for a wide assortment of products, ranging from groceries and electronics to furniture and appliances. The average mark-up at Costco is 11%, while it can be substantially higher at other major retailers. Continue reading