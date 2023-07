Got $1,000? Here Is 1 Stock to Buy That Could Triple That

You'd struggle to find many stocks that have produced a higher return over the past five years than Celsius Holdings' (NASDAQ: CELH) 3,000% gain. The Nasdaq Composite, by comparison, has climbed just 79% during the same period. Key to Celsius' meteoric rise has unsurprisingly been tremendous top-line growth as it continues rapidly stealing market share in its industry. Looking ahead, I don't think it's out of the question that Celsius can continue its market outperformance. To be fair, shareholders probably shouldn't expect similar returns to the past five years, but if you've got $1,000 ready to invest, Celsius stock might just be able to triple that by 2028.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel