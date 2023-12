Got $1,000? Here's 1 E-Commerce Stock to Buy in December. Hint: It's Not Amazon.

One of the best performing stocks in recent history is e-commerce behemoth Amazon . If you had invested $1,000 following the company's initial public offering (IPO) you would have $1.5 million today, assuming you held onto your position.Returns like this are few and far between, and the opportunity to create generational wealth does not often appear obvious. Remember, Amazon started off as an online marketplace for books. A couple of decades ago, very few people would have entertained Amazon as a investment opportunity of this caliber. However, some people were able to take a longer-term view after considering what the future of digital commerce and online shopping might look like.Today, Amazon operates several different businesses beyond its core e-commerce platform. In essence, the company was able to capture a critical mass during an important point in technological history. As a result, the company became a default landing page for online shoppers and used its capital to build other thriving businesses.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel