Got $1,000? Here's a Brilliant Way to Turn It Into an AI-Powered Income Stream.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to significantly increase productivity. That's leading companies to rapidly adopt the technology. The productivity boost they get from AI could significantly increase their profitability, benefiting their investors. AI applications need data to train models and generate outputs. Data centers could play a crucial role in supporting the technology. That plays right into Digital Realty's (NYSE: DLR) strategy. The data center REIT should be able to continue expanding its data center empire, supporting its ability to pay its attractive dividend. That payout makes Digital Realty a brilliant way to generate passive income from AI .