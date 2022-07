Got $1,000? Here's How to Turn It Into a Growing Passive Income Stream

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You work hard for your money. Because of that, it should work hard on your behalf when you invest it, especially if you're seeking some passive income. Ideally, you'd want income streams that steadily grow because that can help you reach your financial goals sooner.An excellent option for those seeking a rising stream of passive income is EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR). The real estate investment trust (REIT) pays a monthly dividend that it should have no problem growing in the coming years.EPR Properties is a specialty REIT focused on owning experiential real estate. These properties include theaters, eat & play venues, ski resorts, experiential lodging (like waterparks), gaming facilities, and other attractions. Continue reading