Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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13.09.2026 12:50:00
Got $1,000? Here's What an Intel Investment Made the Day the U.S. Government Took Its Stake Would Be Worth Today.
One of the signature policies in President Donald Trump's second term has been taking direct equity investments in public companies. Since June 2025, the U.S. has taken stakes in at least 30 companies.
But the biggest -- and arguably most well-known -- of these investments was made in chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). The Trump administration converted $5.7 billion in unpaid grants that were to have been awarded to the company under the CHIPS Act, plus another $3.2 billion in grants awarded under the Secure Enclave program, into funding for a direct purchase of newly issued shares.
The result was that the U.S. government acquired a 9.9% equity stake in Intel, receiving 433.3 million shares of common stock at $20.47 per share. Today, Intel stock is trading at just over $101, so the value of the government's investment has increased by 395%, from $8.9 billion to $43.9 billion.
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Analysen zu Intel Corp.
|12.08.26
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Intel Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|24.07.26
|Intel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.26
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Intel Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|24.07.26
|Intel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.07.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.01.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.25
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.08.26
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Intel Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|24.07.26
|Intel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.07.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp.
|88,59
|1,87%
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