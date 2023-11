Got $1,000? These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the hottest stock market themes of 2023, as the growing prominence of this technology is driving tangible gains for many companies.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, and Palantir Technologies are some of the key beneficiaries of AI adoption, which is reflected in the impressive surge these stocks have enjoyed this year. As a result, all three stocks trade at expensive multiples. While Nvidia sports a price-to-sales ratio of 35, AMD and Palantir are trading at 8 and 20 times sales, respectively.At the same time, there are a few AI stocks that can be bought at attractive valuations right now . Assuming you have $1,000 in investible cash right now (which means that you don't have any high-interest debt, have enough savings for a rainy day, and have paid off your monthly bills), buying shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) could turn out to be a smart move right now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel