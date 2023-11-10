|
10.11.2023 11:16:00
Got $1,000? These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the hottest stock market themes of 2023, as the growing prominence of this technology is driving tangible gains for many companies.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, and Palantir Technologies are some of the key beneficiaries of AI adoption, which is reflected in the impressive surge these stocks have enjoyed this year. As a result, all three stocks trade at expensive multiples. While Nvidia sports a price-to-sales ratio of 35, AMD and Palantir are trading at 8 and 20 times sales, respectively.At the same time, there are a few AI stocks that can be bought at attractive valuations right now. Assuming you have $1,000 in investible cash right now (which means that you don't have any high-interest debt, have enough savings for a rainy day, and have paid off your monthly bills), buying shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) could turn out to be a smart move right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen im Höhenflug -- Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende nur minimale Zuschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es südwärts. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag bergauf. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.