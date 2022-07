Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The current market environment might scare folks into staying away from it. But history says a tumbling market creates opportunities for long-term investors. Some industries like marijuana, which is still at a nascent stage, might be underappreciated at the moment. But this industry is predicted to double in value to $72 billion by 2030. The cannabis industry is not for the faint-hearted. It will require patience and a long-term investment horizon. These stocks can bring in huge returns when the market reaches its full potential. Most of them are trading cheaply at the moment. The two I believe are good bargain buys now are Massachusetts-based cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and hydroponics supplier GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG). Let's dig into why these two are worth investing $1,000 in.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading