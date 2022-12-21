Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market has discounted plenty of stocks over the past year. But while investors have felt the impact of 2022's volatility on their portfolios, down periods like this one have generally proven to be some of the best times to snatch up wonderful stocks. If you have $1,000 that you're able to invest right now -- money that you don't need for covering immediate expenses, paying down debt, or building an emergency fund -- here are two fantastic stocks to consider adding to your portfolio before the year is out. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has a long and consistent history of growing its revenue and earnings from its impressive portfolio of blockbuster drugs. The company's portfolio and pipeline are focused entirely on the rare disease drug market, a space that analysts estimate will be worth $340 billion by 2030. Continue reading