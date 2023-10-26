|
26.10.2023 13:50:00
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond
While equity markets this year have recovered some of ground lost from the plunge of 2022, plenty of companies are still struggling. Some of them, though, clearly have the tools to rebound eventually and deliver solid returns to patient investors. Two stocks in that category are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM). For those with $1,000 that they are ready to invest now, these stocks might be excellent choices. There is plenty to like about AbbVie's business: It boasts a rich lineup of drugs treating conditions across multiple therapeutic areas, and a deep pipeline that should yield more innovative medicines. Then, of course, there's AbbVie's dividend. The drugmaker is practically a dream come true for income-focused investors. It has raised its payouts by 270% since 2013, when it became a stand-alone company after Abbott Laboratories spun it off.AbbVie's dividend yield is also highly competitive -- 4.1% at the current share price -- and its cash payout ratio is 42%, a conservative number that gives management plenty of room to boost the dividend. Considering all these factors, not to mention AbbVie's status as a Dividend King, the company looks like an excellent pick for income seekers. However, it hasn't all been smooth sailing for AbbVie lately.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
