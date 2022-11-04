|
04.11.2022 14:00:00
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.Backed by strong brands and compelling strategies for sustainable success, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) look like great ways to bet on a long-term rebound. (And each might even be worthy of that $1,000 mentioned earlier). With that said, let's explore why Walmart and MGM Resorts International could have a place in your investment portfolio, despite the challenges of this bear market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
