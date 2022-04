Got $1,000? These 3 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a couple of very unusual years in the stock market, it feels as if things are starting to get back to normal. And market volatility is bringing less speculative companies back into vogue.It's why I think investors wanting to put a little money to work should take a closer look at Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN), TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX), and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM). They have solid track records that should comfort shareholders if things get turn south in the market. Here's why I think they are good buys right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading