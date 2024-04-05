|
05.04.2024 08:00:00
Got $1,000? These Hot Growth Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now.
The one great thing about stock investing is that different types of stocks suit different types of investors. One type is particularly popular nowadays: growth stocks. These are companies that are expected to grow earnings faster than the market average. It's easy to see why growth stocks are popular, too. They give investors the chance to produce market-beating returns and capitalize on a company's future success.If you have $1,000 available to invest (meaning you have an emergency fund saved and high-interest debt paid down), the following two companies are good investment options to consider. Investing $500 into each can expose investors to top players in fast-growing industries.CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is one of the premier cybersecurity companies in the world and is working hard to strengthen its competitive advantage.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!