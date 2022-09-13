|
13.09.2022 16:37:00
Got $1,000? This Dow Jones Stock Is a Screaming Buy
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the most watched stock indexes in the world. It tracks 30 of the most commonly known blue-chip stocks in the United States, from tech giant Apple to heavy machinery maker Caterpillar. Year to date, the index has pulled back about 12% in view of the grim macroeconomic backdrop.Record-high inflation, aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and geopolitical concerns have led to investor hysteria of late. And to make matters worse, some investors and economists believe the U.S. could be heading for a brutal recession in the near future. That's a lot to process, but for long-term investors, economic downturns bring incredible buying opportunities.On that note, let's check out one Dow Jones stock that investors should think about pouncing on today. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
