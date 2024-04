Got $1,000? This ETF Could Turn It Into an $85 Annual Passive Income Stream.

Investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a great way to generate truly passive income. They enable you to invest in a portfolio of income-generating assets you don't have to manage. Instead, you sit back and watch the passive income flow into your account.The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEMKT: JEPI) offers a premium income stream . The ETF has provided investors with an enticing 8.5% income yield over the past 12 months. It can turn a $1,000 investment into $85 of annual passive income at that rate. Here's a closer look at how the ETF can generate such a generous income stream for its investors. The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a simple mandate. It aims to deliver monthly income to investors and equity market upside exposure with less volatility than the broader market. The actively managed fund employs a two-part strategy to deliver on this objective. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel