Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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20.07.2026 18:55:00
Got $1,000 to Invest? Here Are 2 Magnificent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Down 12% to 30% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before July Is Over
July has been an odd month for artificial intelligence (AI) investors. Some stocks have done quite well, but some of the first half's biggest winners have performed poorly. However, nothing has really changed in the AI investment landscape, and there could be huge growth still to come in this industry. That makes taking advantage when AI hardware stocks go on sale a smart thing to do, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) look like genius buys this month.Both of these companies are at the heart of the AI build-out and look primed to head higher throughout the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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