|
03.07.2024 14:30:00
Got $1,000 to Invest in Stocks? Put It in This Index Fund.
If you've been a student of the market for any meaningful length of time, you've likely stumbled across advice to just buy and hold an S&P 500 index fund like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY). And it's a good tip. Not only is such a plan simple enough for anyone to execute, but it also sidesteps all the inherent risks of picking individual stocks.If you're a true long-term investor, though, there's a better option for the idle money in your account. Instead consider taking a stake in a mid-cap exchange-traded index fund like the SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEMKT: SPMD) or Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEMKT: IVOO), both of which are meant to mirror the S&P 400 MidCap index. You'll likely produce stronger returns with exposure to this often-overlooked sliver of the stock market. The numbers say so.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%