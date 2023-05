Got $1,000? Turn That Into a Passive Income Stream With These Magnificent Dividend Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After several lean years, income-focused investors have many more options following a significant interest rate surge. Higher rates make lower-risk income investments like bank CDs and bonds more attractive. It has also weighed on the valuation of many dividend-paying stocks, pushing up their yields.Because of that, investors can turn idle cash into an even bigger passive income stream . Three magnificent dividend stocks for income seekers are Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT), and VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI). Each can turn $1,000 into an attractive and growing dividend income stream.Crown Castle's stock has fallen 40% from its 52-week high, weighed down by rising rates and some customer-related headwinds. That has pushed the communication infrastructure REIT's dividend yield up to 5.5%. Crown Castle would turn a $1,000 investment into $55 of annual dividend income at that rate. That same investment in an S&P 500 index fund would produce about $17 of annual passive income. Continue reading