Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
|
22.06.2026 16:30:00
Got $1,000? Why Broadcom's Guidance Created the Ultimate Artificial Intelligence (AI) Buying Opportunity.
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) was one of the hottest stocks of 2026 before it reported Q2 earnings. It was up nearly 40% before selling off sharply. However, the stock is still up 18% for the year, which is still quite impressive for a six-month return. One of the primary reasons for Broadcom's sell-off was that it didn't significantly raise its 2027 guidance. That's just an absurd reaction for the market, and it has created a great buying opportunity.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ultimate Holdings Group Inc Registered Shs
|
26.02.26
|Japan is the ultimate Halo trade (Financial Times)