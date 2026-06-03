RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
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03.06.2026 23:00:00
Got $10,000? 3 Stocks to Own for the Rise of Agentic AI
The next big theme in the market is quickly becoming agentic artificial intelligence (AI). There are several ways to play this trend, both with semiconductor stocks and software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks.With the rise of AI agents, AI data centers will need servers that incorporate a lot more central processing units (CPUs). While graphics processing units (GPUs) were ideal for providing the raw compute power to train AI models, AI agents require chips that can handle sequential reasoning and work with tools. That's where CPUs come in, which act as the brains of a computer.With large language model (LLM) training, the typical ratio of GPUs to CPUs was 8:1, while with agentic AI, that ratio moves to 1:1. At the same time, agentic AI works best with high-performance CPUs with high core counts that act like individual workstations. High core counts should also lead to higher CPU prices. The data center CPU market is expected to explode in the coming years, with Nvidia recently predicting this would become a $200 billion market in the next several years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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