Got $10,000? 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

If you are looking at the energy sector you have to balance today's energy needs with the world's goal of a vastly different energy future. The plan should be to create a portfolio of companies that can profit today, provide investors tangible rewards, and prepare for the changes taking shape in the broader energy sector all at the same time. That's not as crazy as it sounds. Indeed, right now it looks like Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) are all capable of doing just that. If you have $10,000 burning a hole in your pocket, make sure you check out this trio of industry-leading names.Chevron is one of the largest integrated energy companies on Earth, competing with Shell, BP, and Exxon. However, it happens to have the cleanest balance sheet of its peer group, with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.22 times. This is important because financial flexibility provides business flexibility.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading