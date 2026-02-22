:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
22.02.2026 07:00:00
Got $10,000? Axsome Therapeutics Could Be a Mental‑Health Moonshot by 2036
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) isn't one of the more famous or prominent biotech companies, but investors interested in the industry had better get to know this drugmaker. Not only has Axsome crushed broader equities over the past five years, but the company could perform similarly well over the next decade.If you have $10,000 to spare -- money that isn't put away for emergencies -- and a healthy tolerance for risk, let's find out why investing that money into Axsome Therapeutics could lead to amazing returns through 2036.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
