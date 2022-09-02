|
02.09.2022 15:20:00
Got $10,000? Consider Buying the Dip on This Monster Growth Stock
As Warren Buffett says, it's best to be greedy when others are fearful, and right now we're in fearful times. Even stellar growth stocks are crumbling from economic headwinds and panic about looming interest rate hikes. That means there's an opportunity for enterprising investors to set themselves up for future success with the timely purchase of a quality stock.Over the last 10 years, Illumina's (NASDAQ: ILMN) return of 380% absolutely smashed the market's gain of 246.1%. To accomplish that feat, it sold, installed, and serviced more than 20,000 of its gene sequencer devices, which hospitals and biomedical researchers use to analyze genetic information. But over the last 12 months, its fortunes have been entirely the opposite, with its shares crashing by 55% compared to the market's decline of merely 10.6%. Here's why you should strongly consider buying the dip instead of looking for growth elsewhere. The reasons for Illumina's recent decline are numerous, and slowing growth is one of them. Per its second-quarter earnings report, its Q2 revenue of over $1.1 billion is only 3% higher than a year prior, and it wasn't profitable in the three-month period either. It may also be experiencing sales headwinds from efforts to control the pandemic in China, like many other growth stocks. What's more, it's struggling with thorny legal issues in the E.U. as well as the U.S. pertaining to its potentially anticompetitive acquisition of the genetic testing company Grail.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|19,37
|-0,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handelswoche auf rotem Terrain -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Kurssprung ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt schloss vor dem Wochenende deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.