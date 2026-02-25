:be Aktie
Got $10,000? I Think DexCom Stock Could Be a Quiet Winner of the GLP‑1 Wars
Many pharmaceutical companies are looking to develop and market the now highly popular GLP-1 drugs, which help treat diabetes, help patients lose weight, and reduce their risk of a range of conditions linked to obesity. The drugmakers that lead this market over the next decade could reap substantial financial benefits for themselves and their shareholders.But what if companies outside of the pharmaceutical industry benefit as well? One excellent candidate to do so is DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM). Let's consider why this healthcare specialist could be an under-the-radar winner of the GLP-1 boom.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
