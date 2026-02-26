:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
26.02.2026 15:05:00
Got $10,000? This Under‑the‑Radar Medical Device Giant Could Be a Millionaire Maker by 2036.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has a huge 64 price-to-earnings ratio. Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a competitor in the medical device niche, has a P/E ratio of 26. There's an opportunity here for long-term investors who think in decades, not days.The big story about Intuitive Surgical is that it is a leader in surgical robotics thanks to its da Vinci surgical systems. At the end of 2025, it had 11,106 da Vinci systems installed, up 12% year over year. That said, the number of surgeries performed by da Vinci systems rose 18% year over year. Very clearly, there is material demand for the company's robots in the medical community and among patients.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!