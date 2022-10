Got $100? Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Go on a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

September was brutal for the markets as more worrying economic news, including a hawkish Federal Reserve raising interest rates to get a handle on inflation, was processed by investors.The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq Composite are all in bear market territory, trading down over 20% from their highs. Many individual stocks are trading down even worse. The brutal sell-off weighed heavily on tech stocks like Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS). Roblox stock has lost two-thirds of its value so far in 2022. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Skyworks, meanwhile, saw its stock price drop 44% this year.Investors who think it might be time to dip their toes back in the market with small-scale buys -- let's say $100 -- should take a closer look at Roblox and Skyworks. These two stocks are sitting on solid catalysts that could help them regain their mojo. Let me explain.Continue reading