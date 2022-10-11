|
11.10.2022 11:57:00
Got $100? Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Go on a Bull Run
September was brutal for the markets as more worrying economic news, including a hawkish Federal Reserve raising interest rates to get a handle on inflation, was processed by investors.The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq Composite are all in bear market territory, trading down over 20% from their highs. Many individual stocks are trading down even worse. The brutal sell-off weighed heavily on tech stocks like Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS). Roblox stock has lost two-thirds of its value so far in 2022. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Skyworks, meanwhile, saw its stock price drop 44% this year.Investors who think it might be time to dip their toes back in the market with small-scale buys -- let's say $100 -- should take a closer look at Roblox and Skyworks. These two stocks are sitting on solid catalysts that could help them regain their mojo. Let me explain.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
