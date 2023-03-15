|
Got $100? Buying This Exceptional Dividend Stock Could Be a Brilliant Long-Term Move.
Realty Income (NYSE: O) proves that slow and steady does win the race. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has never grown that fast. However, it has steadily grown each year. Since its public market listing in 1994, the company has increased its adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share at a relatively modest 5% compound annual rate. Meanwhile, the dividend has expanded at a slightly slower 4.4% compound annual rate. Add in the growing dividend income, and the REIT has delivered an impressive 14.6% compound average annual return.Meanwhile, the return is even higher for investors who reinvest their dividends into buying more shares:Image source: Realty Income Investment Factsheet. Continue reading
