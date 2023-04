Got $100 per Month? How the Stock Market Could Turn It Into $197,000

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market can be daunting, especially during periods of volatility. But it's also a wealth-building powerhouse, and investing remains one of the easiest and most effective ways to make a lot of money over time.You also don't need to be a market expert to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. In fact, there's one investment that can potentially turn $100 per month into more than $197,000 over time -- and it requires next to no effort on your part.One of the safest and most effortless investments out there is the S&P 500 ETF. This type of fund tracks the S&P 500 itself and contains the same stocks as the index, which are from 500 of the largest and most stable companies in the U.S.Continue reading