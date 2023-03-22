Got $100? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Here's one of the many great truths about investing. You don't need an enormous amount of cash to start -- or even continue -- on your path to wealth. With just about any amount, you can get in on some exciting stories or add to your current positions.Right now, let's consider $100. With that, you can buy shares of two exciting growth stocks in the healthcare sector. I'm talking about telemedicine leader Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and aesthetics device maker InMode (NASDAQ: INMD). Both of these companies offer a bright future, and today, they offer you a bargain price. Let's find out more.Teladoc specializes in virtual medical visits and sells its plans to companies and organizations. In fact, more than half of Fortune 500 companies use Teladoc's services. Teladoc also sells its BetterHelp mental health online consultations directly to consumers.Continue reading