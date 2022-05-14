|
14.05.2022 17:07:00
Got $2,000? 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now
Fortunately for those with money they want to invest, the stock market sell-off has created opportunities to buy at lower prices. Specifically, if you have $2,000 that you do not anticipate you will need for necessities for several years, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) are two cheap stocks you can buy now. Each has fallen out of favor with market participants, and their stocks have been punished. Meta Platforms and Netflix are trading at prices that are the cheapest in several years. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
