Got $2,000? 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

As 2023 got under way, the S&P 500 index rallied up toward the peak levels it achieved at the start of 2022 and then started to pull back a little. Some market watchers called it a new bull market and others have held off, waiting for the index to move past its previous peak.Either way, it's hard to suggest the market is cheap today. But if you look closely, there's almost always cheap stocks floating around. Regardless of where the market goes next, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) could both be good additions for income investors right now .As a midstream master limited partnership (MLP), Enterprise Products Partners owns things like energy pipelines, storage, transportation, and processing infrastructure. Although the MLP is focused on North America, these are the assets that help to move oil, natural gas, and the products they create around the world.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel