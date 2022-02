Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks To Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Take any stock and combine the price per share at market close for each of the last 200 days that the stock market was open. Now divide this number by 200. This is the stock's 200-day moving average.I've given you the 200-day moving average formula to say this: Roughly 65% of all stocks are currently trading below their 200-day moving average, according to Barchart. This has happened seven other times in the last 20 years, so it's a fairly regular occurrence. However, it means that a lot of stocks are beaten down right now; it's not just so-called growth stocks.