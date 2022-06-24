|
Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
This bear market has brought down the value of a lot of stocks of good companies, including those with nearly impenetrable moats or competitive advantages that allow them to dominate their markets. Two of those beaten-down stocks with these features are Moody's (NYSE: MCO) and Standard & Poor's Global (NYSE: SPGI).Both of these stocks are in the same industries and should bounce back. Even if you only had $2,000 to invest, a handful of shares of these stocks would be a good investment. Here's why.Moody's and S&P Global are the two leading credit-rating agencies in the U.S. They both own a market share of 40% -- while a third major player, Fitch Ratings, controls about 15% of the market. That's about a 95% market share between the three. There are several reasons it's unlikely any new competitors will emerge to take market share from them.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
