Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The challenge isn't finding stocks that are beaten down. The challenge is finding ones that are worth buying. In some cases, stocks are down because their prospects for market-beating growth over the next several years has significantly deteriorated. But in other cases, stocks will perform well for their shareholders as their businesses keep delivering profitable growth.If you have $2,000 to invest right now and are looking for timely stocks to buy, consider the two companies discussed here .Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) certainly fits the "beaten-down" description: As of this writing, it's down 80% from its all-time high. The stock is down in large part due to its slumping profitability. In 2020, the company's revenue was up 30% year over year, whereas its free cash flow (FCF) was only up 1%. In 2021, revenue was up 29%, but FCF plummeted 78%. And through the first half of 2022, it's had negative FCF of $49.5 million with single-digit revenue growth.Continue reading