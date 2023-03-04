|
Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Growth stocks have taken a beating over the past year. Investors have reset their expectations on how fast companies can grow in the future amid higher inflation and interest rates, which has weighed on valuations.Two beaten-down growth stocks that look particularly attractive right now are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). While they're facing some near-term headwinds, their long-term growth prospects remain bright. As a result, investors with a couple of thousand dollars to spare should consider grabbing some shares while they're down.Shares of Google's parent, Alphabet, have lost more than a third of their value from their peak last year. While the overall tech sell-off has weighed on shares, Alphabet is also facing increased competition from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The fellow tech giant struck a $10 billion deal to back artificial intelligence (AI) company OpenAI and integrate its ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine. Meanwhile, Alphabet's competing AI chatbot, Bard, flubbed in its debut. Continue reading
