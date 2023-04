Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wondering what to do with that income tax refund? Have uninvested money sitting in an investment account? Or maybe you have some idle cash ready to be put to work. It's never too early (or too late) to think about the future, and investing is tremendously important to meet financial goals. Buying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or index funds is great, but many investors also like picking individual stocks. The world of growth stocks is tremendously diverse, and patient investors often make market-beating profits. For example, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) offer long-term investors (who don't mind moderate risk) unique opportunities to profit as leaders in the short-term rental and cybersecurity markets. Let's take a closer look at these two beaten-down growth stocks.Many growth companies sacrifice profits for growth in their early years to get to scale. This can work out tremendously well; for example, Amazon started this way. But it demands attention when a company simultaneously pulls off fantastic growth and meaningful profits. That is the case at Airbnb.Continue reading