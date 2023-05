Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market in 2023 is a heavyweight boxer, back on its feet after a tough round. The inflation-powered knockdown in 2022 drove the S&P 500 market index 19% lower. The more volatile and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index took an even deeper nap with a 33% value drop.But those painful, inflation-fighting moves are paying off in 2023, giving the market a chance to show some grit and get back into the fight. The S&P 500 is up 7% year to date. True to its more turbulent historical form, the Nasdaq index has regained more than half of the ground it lost last year with an 18% surge.So if you want to buy low and sell high (or maybe not sell at all), this looks like a good time to take action. If you've got a spare $2,000, I've got two pugnacious contenders that look ready to go the distance, and they still look affordable today.