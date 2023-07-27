|
27.07.2023 13:14:00
Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
The S&P 500 has bounced back sharply from its bear market bottom last year on optimism that the economy can avoid a recession. That broad market index currently sits less than 5% below its all-time high after being down more than 20% last fall. However, some stocks still haven't recovered from their bear market thrashing. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD) remain down more than 20% from their peaks despite their continued strong growth. That makes them look like great buys right now for those investors with around $2,000 that they want to invest in growth stocks trading at a relatively bargain price. Brookfield Infrastructure has an exceptional growth track record. The global infrastructure operator has delivered 11% compound annual funds from operations (FFO) per unit growth over the last decade. That has given it the power to grow its cash distribution at a 9% compound annual growth rate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
